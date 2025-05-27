AFRICA
Kenya opens embassy in Morocco after 60 years of ties
The two countries plan to cooperate on renewable energies, tourism, fisheries, security and cultural and religious affairs, a joint statement said.
The new embassy is part of strengthening Kenya’s global diplomatic footprint, said minister Musalia Mudavadi. / Others
3 hours ago

Kenya opened its embassy in Morocco on Monday after 60 years of bilateral diplomatic ties with the North African kingdom.

The inauguration ceremony in Rabat was attended by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Kenya's Foreign Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Morocco, a leading phosphates and fertilizer producer, has agreed to immediately accelerate exports of soil nutrients to Kenya, as the two countries plan to cooperate on renewable energies, tourism, fisheries, security and cultural and religious affairs, a joint statement said.

Kenya is looking to export more tea, coffee and fresh produce to Morocco to balance its trade, Kenyan foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi said on his X account.

The new mission will deepen bilateral engagement, champion Kenya’s strategic interests in North Africa, and enhance cooperation in key areas of mutual benefit,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya also backed a Moroccan initiative offering landlocked Sahel states access to global trade through Morocco's Atlantic ports, the joint statement said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
