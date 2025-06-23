AFRICA
Suspected insurgents kill dozens of people in Niger
An attack by suspected insurgents has killed "dozens" of civilians in Niger near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali.
June 23, 2025

An attack by suspected insurgents has killed "dozens" of civilians in Niger near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali, local and security sources told AFP on Monday.

According to residents from the area, the fighters targeted Muslim worshippers heading to Friday prayers in the southwest village of Manda, in the borderlands where insurgents mount regular assaults.

"We estimate to be in the dozens the number of deaths in this attack," a resident of the area told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Another resident said the "toll was heavy but we are waiting for the local authorities' confirmation to give an accurate estimate."

Death toll could be high

A security source from neighbouring Nigeria told AFP that the attackers killed 71 people, blaming fighters who had pledged allegiance to IS.

Along with its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has been plagued with persistent insurgent unrest, as well as criminal gangs and sectarian and ethnic violence.

All three countries are led by military juntas who have seized power in coups, while pledging to tackle the Sahel region's long-running insecurity.

