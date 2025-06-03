Around two million Muslims from around the world are set to perform this year's Hajj in Saudi Arabia. One visible feature is how the pilgrims dress in a white garment, creating a sea of white.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam, after Shahada (declaration of faith), Salat (performing the five daily prayers), Zakat (giving charity from one's wealth) and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan).

As pilgrims don the sacred white attire of Ihram, they embark on a spiritual journey of unity, equality, and devotion.

Ihram is a sacred state that Muslims enter before performing the Hajj pilgrimage, involving the wearing of the specific white attire, declaring intention to perform Hajj or Umrah and following specific rituals and rules.

While in this state, pilgrims abstain from certain activities, such as cutting hair or nails, and focus on spiritual purification and devotion.

Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, an Islamic scholar in Nigeria, says there are several reasons why pilgrims wear the white Ihram garment based on Islamic teachings.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) generally encouraged the wearing of white clothes, as it symbolises purity and cleanliness, the Islamic scholar tells TRT Afrika.

"Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) has encouraged the wearing of white clothing generally in life. He said: 'wear white clothes and enshroud your dead ones in white clothes'," Sheikh Daurawa explains.

This Hadith highlights the significance of white attire in Islamic tradition.

The white clothes serve as a powerful visual reminder of the pilgrims' shared purpose, spiritual goal and peace.

"White colour portrays cleanliness or dirtiness the most. If a person wears a white cloth, his state of cleanliness will be easily recognised based on how he appears,’’ Sheikh Daurawa, who is also performing Hajj this year, explains.

This highlights the importance of purity and simplicity in the Ihram attire.

Equality and humility

The Ihram attire transcends social status, wealth, and worldly achievements, emphasising the inherent equality of all believers.

Sheikh Daurawa notes, "The Ihram cloth also serves as a uniform which makes it difficult to differentiate between the rich and the poor, and between leaders and their subjects."

This unity is a fundamental aspect of Hajj, allowing pilgrims to stand equal before God.

‘’If people were permitted to wear their regular clothes, someone might wear royal regalia, someone might wear clothing to show leadership, someone might dress as a scholar, and someone might wear the clothes of a poor person,’’ Daurawa says.

‘’In that case, people wouldn't be humble; there would be arrogance and boastfulness. People would show off their attire. However, now that it's a uniform, there's no difference. It shows that people are equal before God, except by piety,’’ the Islamic scholar adds.

When to start wearing

The Ihram garment is worn for the duration of the Hajj rituals.

Pilgrims typically don the white garment before entering the state of Ihram, usually at designated Meeqat points around Mecca or at their hotel or residence if they're already in Mecca, before or on the 8th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the date Hajj activities begin in earnest.

Pilgrims travel to Mina on that day to spend the night before heading to the Mount Arafat the following morning.

After completing Hajj, pilgrims can remove the Ihram garment after performing the ritual of stoning the Jamarat (Aqaba Jamarah) and shaving or trimming their hair on the 10th or 11th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

This marks the end of the state of Ihram, and pilgrims can then resume their normal attire. The Ihram attire is usually discarded or kept as a souvenir by the pilgrim after Hajj.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the white garment also represents a commitment to spiritual cleansing and renewal.

As pilgrims navigate the rituals of Hajj, the white clothes remind them of their focus on the divine.

The design and the rules

Sheikh Daurawa adds, "It reminds them of death and reminds them of standing before God."

The Ihram garment is a simple, white, seamless attire worn by pilgrims during Hajj.

For men, it typically consists of two pieces of cloth: Izār (lower garment) which is wrapped around the waist and Rida (upper garment) which is draped over the shoulder, often exposing the right shoulder.

The design emphasises simplicity, humility, and equality among pilgrims.

While in the state of Ihram, pilgrims cannot engage in activities like hunting, cutting hair or nails, or having sexual relations.

They must also avoid arguing, fighting, or displaying worldly vanity. Men cannot cover their shoulders or head, and both men and women are expected to maintain modesty and humility, focusing on spiritual devotion.

The white colour symbolises purity, peace and unity. Women's attire varies, but they typically wear modest, loose-fitting clothing that covers their body, except for their face and hands.

Women are allowed to wear clothes of their choice, with certain guidelines, Daurawa says.

Modesty, unity and fitness

"Islam respects women. Women are allowed to wear the clothes of their choice because they are required to cover their body... But there should be no make-up, no perfume and the clothing should not be too attractive,’’ he explains.

This highlights the importance of modesty and humility in Islam.

The specific design of the Ihram attire, including the exposure of the right shoulder, has historical significance.

"Exposing the right shoulder has a history. There were rumours spread by non-Muslims at the time of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) that the companions who migrated from Mecca to Medina had become weak and emaciated due to illnesses,’’ Sheikh Daurawa explains.

These rumours were spread to undermine the physical and spiritual strength of the Muslim community as the religion rapidly gained adherents.

In response, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) instructed his companions to show their right shoulder during the circumambulation of the Kaaba, demonstrating their physical fitness and resilience.

"He instructed them to move faster in the first three of the seven circles to prove their physical fitness despite their week-long journey from Medina to Mecca,’’ Sheikh Daurawa adds.

This practice continues till today and it commemorates the companions' endurance and dedication to their faith.

By exposing their right shoulder and performing the ritual with vigour, they demonstrated that the rumours of their weakness and emaciation were unfounded.

In the sea of white, pilgrims find a sense of belonging and unity with fellow believers from around the world - irrespective of skin colour, race, nationality or social status.

The Ihram attire serves as a constant reminder of their shared faith and purpose.

As Sheikh Daurawa emphasises, "People are equal before Allah, except by piety."

This unity and equality are at the heart of the Hajj experience, allowing pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey and connection with God.

Ultimately, the Ihram attire is a symbol of spiritual devotion, unity, and the pursuit of spiritual growth.

As pilgrims wear the sacred white garment, they prepare themselves for a transformative experience that is expected to stay with them long after the pilgrimage is complete.