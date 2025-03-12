AFRICA
DRC, M23 to begin direct talks on March 18: Angola
Angola says that direct peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels will begin in Luanda on March 18.
M23 rebels recently seized control of eastern DRC after advancing into the territory. / Photo: AFP
March 12, 2025

Direct peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels will begin in the Angolan capital on March 18, Angola's presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Southern African country has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and de-escalate tensions between DR Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group. Rwanda denies those allegations.

Angola announced on Tuesday that it would attempt to broker the direct talks.

DR Congo's government has repeatedly refused to hold talks with M23 and on Tuesday said only that it had taken note of the Angolan initiative.

There was no immediate comment from Kinshasa on Wednesday.

