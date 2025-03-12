SPORTS
Libya hires AFCON winner Aliou Cisse as head coach
Aliou Cisse is regarded as one of Africa's most experienced coaches.
Coach Aliou Cisse was born in Senegal in 1976. / AFP
March 12, 2025

The Libyan football federation has appointed AFCON winner Aliou Cisse as new head coach of the national team.

Cisse, widely regarded as one of Africa's top coaches and winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal in 2022, will lead Libya until 2027, the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We welcome the best coach in Africa," the statement said, without providing further details on Cisse's new contract or its value. He replaces Nasser Al-Hadhiri, who had been appointed in September 2024.

The federation said Cisse, 48, will be officially presented to the media on March 13 in Tripoli, ahead of the start of his tenure. Libya did not qualify for the upcoming edition of AFCON, which is set to take place in Morocco next winter.

However, they currently sit second in their World Cup qualifying group, and next take on Angola later this month.

SOURCE:AFP
