Nigeria urges Trump administration to reconsider visa restrictions
Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry termed the move as disproportionate and a burden on Nigerian travellers, students, professionals and families visiting loved ones.
Nigeria says the move will be a new burden on its citizens. / AP
July 10, 2025

Nigeria has urged the Trump administration to rethink its latest restriction that limited temporary-stay visas for Nigerian citizens visiting the United States to three months.

The order announced on Tuesday was part of the latest updates on Washington’s non-immigrant visa policy which also affected Cameroon and Ethiopia.

Previously, Nigerians wishing to travel to the United States could obtain visas of varying longer durations depending on the purpose of the visit.

The Nigerian government termed the move as a "disproportionate burden" on Nigerian travellers, students, professionals and families visiting loved ones.

Talks ongoing

"Nigeria respectfully urges the United States to reconsider its decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation and shared global responsibilities," the foreign affairs ministry said.

Talks were ongoing to find a resolution, it added.

President Donald Trump last month imposed travel bans on nationals from 12 countries, most of them African, citing national security concerns and inadequate vetting procedures.

Nigeria's foreign minister last month warned that travel bans and tariffs hinder potential trade deals with West Africa, particularly in rare earth minerals and energy.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
