AFRICA
2 min read
Trump administration curbs US visas for Nigerians
President Donald Trump last month imposed travel bans on nationals from 12 countries, most of them African.
Trump administration curbs US visas for Nigerians
Trump has targeted African nations with travel bans. / AP
July 9, 2025

Temporary-stay visas for Nigerian citizens visiting the United States are now limited to three months, the US embassy in the capital Abuja, has announced.

It was the latest of a series of travel bans or restrictions announced by Washington, many of them affecting African countries.

"Effective immediately, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period," the United States embassy in Nigeria wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

The measure was part of "updates to its (US) reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy, impacting several countries, including Nigeria", it added.

Travel bans

Previously, Nigerians wishing to travel to the United States could obtain visas of varying longer durations depending on the purpose of the visit.

President Donald Trump last month imposed travel bans on nationals from 12 countries, most of them African, citing national security concerns and inadequate vetting procedures.

RELATEDTRT Global - Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect

Under the order, citizens of seven African countries - Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan -- were banned from entering the United States.

In retaliation, Chad immediately suspended issuing visas for US citizens.

The Nigerian government has not so far reacted to the latest restrictions.

But Nigeria's foreign minister last month warned that travel bans and tariffs hinder potential trade deals with West Africa, particularly in rare earth minerals and energy.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Is the worldwide ‘gold rush’ by central banks fuelling the price surge?
By Kazim Alam
Nigeria jails 44 people for involvement in Boko Haram terrorism
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
Syria's al Sharaa arrives in Azerbaijan for 1st official visit
Tributes at funeral of former South African deputy president Mabuza
Boeing settles with man whose family died in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
Zambia urges citizens abroad without valid papers to return home
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN suspends food assistance in West, Central Africa over funding cuts
Mountains in Cameroon, Malawi awarded World Heritage status
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us