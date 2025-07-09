Temporary-stay visas for Nigerian citizens visiting the United States are now limited to three months, the US embassy in the capital Abuja, has announced.

It was the latest of a series of travel bans or restrictions announced by Washington, many of them affecting African countries.

"Effective immediately, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period," the United States embassy in Nigeria wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

The measure was part of "updates to its (US) reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy, impacting several countries, including Nigeria", it added.

Travel bans

Previously, Nigerians wishing to travel to the United States could obtain visas of varying longer durations depending on the purpose of the visit.

President Donald Trump last month imposed travel bans on nationals from 12 countries, most of them African, citing national security concerns and inadequate vetting procedures.

Under the order, citizens of seven African countries - Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan -- were banned from entering the United States.

In retaliation, Chad immediately suspended issuing visas for US citizens.

The Nigerian government has not so far reacted to the latest restrictions.

But Nigeria's foreign minister last month warned that travel bans and tariffs hinder potential trade deals with West Africa, particularly in rare earth minerals and energy.