Three Kenyan soldiers were killed Tuesday and several injured when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device in eastern Lamu county near the border with Somalia, the army said Tuesday.

The soldiers were on patrol along the road between Kiunga and Sankuri when their vehicle struck the improvised explosive device (IED).

"Regrettably, three gallant soldiers succumbed to their injuries," the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) said.

The statement said wounded personnel were evacuated to specialised military facilities, and were "responding well to treatment", without providing more details.

Local media reports said there were seven wounded.

The statement added that "multi-agency security teams" had launched investigations.