AFRICA
1 min read
Kenyan soldiers on patrol killed in a roadside blast
The soldiers were on patrol along the road between Kiunga and Sankuri when their vehicle struck the improvised explosive device (IED).
Kenyan soldiers on patrol killed in a roadside blast
The coastal town on Lamu is a huge draw to tourists. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

Three Kenyan soldiers were killed Tuesday and several injured when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device in eastern Lamu county near the border with Somalia, the army said Tuesday.

The soldiers were on patrol along the road between Kiunga and Sankuri when their vehicle struck the improvised explosive device (IED).

"Regrettably, three gallant soldiers succumbed to their injuries," the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) said.

The statement said wounded personnel were evacuated to specialised military facilities, and were "responding well to treatment", without providing more details.

Local media reports said there were seven wounded.

The statement added that "multi-agency security teams" had launched investigations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us