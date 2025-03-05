TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system
TAI to develop ‘team’ of satellites for monitoring, defence, disaster management, urban planning, and more, propelled by homegrown propulsion system to be provided by DeltaV.
The satellite system’s ground and flight software, power and interface units, and flight computers are being developed through national means, TAI said. / AA
March 5, 2025

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has entered a cooperation deal with Turkish rocket maker DeltaV to develop a high-resolution micro satellite system.

TAI will launch the national micro satellite system with an electro-optical and high-resolution payload with a homegrown propulsion system provided by DeltaV, according to a statement by TAI.

The satellite system’s ground and flight software, power and interface units, and flight computers are being developed through national means, TAI said.

The project will further solidify Türkiye’s leading position in the field, as the satellite system will be used for a multitude of areas, ranging from defence to environmental monitoring and from disaster management to urban planning.

Satellites with a resolution of 0.9m and 0.5m are planned to be developed as part of the project, forming a “team” of satellites in orbit.

The preliminary design phase has been successfully completed and the critical design phase has been accelerated.

The mission command and control activities are planned to be carried out at the Akinci Ground Station at TAI campuses.

SOURCE:TRT World
