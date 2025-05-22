AFRICA
2 min read
African Union 'cannot be happy' about expelling Palestinians: Angola
‘We definitely defend the two-state solution,’ Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio says.
African Union 'cannot be happy' about expelling Palestinians: Angola
Palestinians struggle to get food amid Israel's carnage. / AA
May 22, 2025

The African Union (AU) “cannot be happy when there is an attempt to expel Palestinians into Africa,” Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio has said.

“We definitely defend the two-state solution, two states side by side, and the (UN) Security Council's resolutions now,” Antonio told a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday, following the third EU-AU ministerial meeting in Brussels.

“We are close to the region, and of course, not in the least, indifferent to the sufferings of those people,” he added.

This comes as the US plans to expel more than one million Palestinians from Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 50,000 people since October 2023.

Antonio said the AU’s “non-indifference principle will be always there for wherever a conflict is happening, and for the people of Palestine.”

He said the AU’s only permanent invitee to its summits was the Palestinian Authority’s chairman, adding that it is a “question of interest, major concern” for the union.

‘Fight of narratives’

Kallas, for her part, said the situation in Africa’s Sahel region is “greatly worrying” the EU, and that the bloc will discuss the “new Sahel strategy.”

“I also had many bilateral meetings today, also asking from the African countries their input,” she said.

Voicing support for the AU in its regional mediation efforts, she underlined: “All these processes also in Africa have to be African-led and African-owned, even if there is mediation needed.”

Kallas also said there is a “fight of narratives” everywhere, and “misinformation is one of the tools that Russia is using, especially in Africa.”

“We have to fight the misinformation and foreign malign influence all the time,” she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us