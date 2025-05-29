Decolonising the mind: Ngũgĩ wa Thiongo, African literary champion
Decolonising the mind: Ngũgĩ wa Thiongo, African literary champion
Kenyan novelist Ngũgĩ wa Thiongo was an icon of modern African literature who refused to write in English in favour of his indigenous Gikuyu language due to his belief in equality of languages.
Emmanuel OduorEmmanuel Oduor
May 29, 2025

Kenyan novelist and playwright Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, one of Africa's most influential writer, left an indelible mark on African literature for his insistence to work in his indigenous language and ‘decolonising’ minds.

He died on Wednesday in the United States at the age of 87, following a struggle with ill health in recent years.

Born James Ngũgĩ in January 1938, in Limuru near the capital, Nairobi, his writings were shaped by his experience of the struggle against British colonial rule and a critical examination of Western influence on African languages and cultures.

He changed his name in the 1960’s and later decided to never write in English language again. He proceeded to write novels, short stories, poems and plays in his Gikuyu language that underlined his disdain for what he called a hierarchy of languages.

‘Statement of authenticity’

“He believed strongly that to choose a language is to choose a world and it is to choose an ideological position. Therefore he chose to use his native language as a statement of authenticity and what he believed about the value of every language,” Miriam Maranga-Musonye, the chair of literature department at the University of Nairobi, tells TRT Afrika. Ngũgĩ was the pioneer African head of that department at the university.

The writer’s leftist leanings saw him criticise the inequalities of post-colonial Kenya and the emergence of a newly rich political class.

He was jailed without charge in 1977 after the staging of the play "Ngaahika Ndeenda" ("I Will Marry When I Want"), which was considered a harsh critique of post-colonial Kenyan society.

Released from prison in 1978, he went to exile in 1982, first to Britain and then to the United States, from where he published one of his best-known works, "Decolonising the Mind"

The book sought to address “a misconception that with the exit of colonial governance structures in African countries, that the decolonisation process had ended,” Miriam says.

Down-to-earth persona

“He argued that independence from colonial power only removed what was obvious, but the structures that hold people under subjugation still remained, that they are in the mind in the way we perceive ourselves, our languages, our cultures and our literature” she adds.

The soft-spoken writer was a down-to-earth person who at one point served as a board member at a primary school he attended in his childhood.

“If you met him, he was not a forceful person but his works were forceful. He was a mild person but his works were not mild,” Kenyan writer and journalist Ng’ang’a Mbugua tells TRT Afrika. “I became a writer because I grew up hearing people discussing him – how he used to be critical of Kenyatta (Kenya’s first president).”

Ngũgĩ biggest influence was changing the mindset of Kenyans to see the problems caused by inequality in society, Mbugua reckons.

“In some of his books he talks about the divide between the rich and the poor which is still a big problem today,” he says.

Tributes paid

The father-of three was a professor of comparative literature at the University of California Irvine. His most recent book was "The Perfect Nine", which was translated into English in 2020. It recounted the founding of the Agikuyu people, blending folklore and allegory.

Tributes continue to pour in for the celebrated author whose writings inspire and challenge readers to think about the complexities of independence from colonialism, justice, and the responsible use of power.

Kenyan President William Ruto paid praised Ngũgĩ 's legacy, describing him as a "towering giant of Kenyan letters" who made an "indelible impact".

"My condolences to the family and friends professor Ngugi wa Thiongo, a renowned literary giant and scholar, a son of the soil and great patriot whose footprints are indelible," wrote Martha Karua, an opposition leader in Kenya, on X.

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us