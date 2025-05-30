At 23 years old, Ayra Starr has shattered records and cemented her place in the Nigerian music history. The rising Afrobeats star has become the first Nigerian female artist to surpass one billion views on YouTube, dethroning Yemi Alade’s previous record of 805 million views.

The milestone, achieved through a combination of her hit singles and viral tracks, solidifies Ayra Starr’s position as one of Africa’s fastest-rising musical exports.

Her Grammy-nominated anthem "Rush" got the most views - over 450 million - contributing significantly to her record-breaking numbers.

Ayra Starr’s achievement marks a significant moment for female representation in Nigeria’s male-dominated music industry. She now joins an elite club of Nigerian artists—including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Rema, and Ckay —who have crossed the billion-view mark on YouTube.

‘Girl power’

Fans have celebrated the feat across social media, praising her rapid rise since her 2021 debut.

"Ayra Starr is proof that Nigerian women and girls have the power to dominate globally," Adanna Okeke, a devoted fan from Lagos tells TRT Afrika. "She’s breaking barriers at such a young age, and this is just the beginning."

Some say her success is partly due to the global Afrobeats wave.

"She’s talented, no doubt, but let’s not ignore the fact that Afrobeats is at its peak worldwide right now," says Tunde Ojo, a DJ in Nigeria’s capital Abuja. "Would she have hit a billion views if she debuted five years ago? Probably not."

Gen Z fanbase

Industry analysts, however, emphasise that Ayra Starr’s success is a combination of talent, timing, and strategy.

"Ayra Starr represents the new generation of African artists who understand global trends while staying true to their roots," Lagos-based a music critic and cultural analyst Lola Adeleke tells TRT Afrika.

"Her sound blends Afrobeats with contemporary pop and R&B, making her appealing to both African and international audiences. The numbers don’t lie—she’s a force."

Music executive Femi Akinwale adds: "This milestone isn’t just about views; it’s about influence. Ayra Starr’s ability to connect with Gen Z listeners through relatable lyrics and infectious melodies is what sets her apart."

‘Queen of Afrobeats’

With a Grammy nomination already under her belt and now a historic YouTube record, Ayra Starr shows no signs of slowing down. Rumours of a sophomore album and potential international collaborations have fans eagerly anticipating her next move.

As she continues to push boundaries, one thing is clear: Ayra Starr isn’t just making hits—she’s making history.

If her current trajectory is anything to go by, the world should brace itself for more groundbreaking achievements from Nigeria’s newest queen of Afrobeats.

"I’m just getting started," she recently posted on X, hinting at bigger plans ahead.