The growing insecurity in Nigeria resulting in deaths and kidnappings for ransom, continues to spark concern by both citizens and the authorities.
As terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP step up deadly attacks in the north-east of the country, kidnapping gangs continue to seize people for ransom from their communities and on highways in some parts of the country. The insecurity has persisted for more than a decade.
The recent upsurge in violence has prompted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make a declaration saying "Enough is Enough". He directed the security agencies to be more proactive and called for a strategic overhaul of Nigeria's security apparatus.
The outcome of a recent meeting by the Nigerian Governors Forum's (NGF), an association of Nigeria’s 36 state governors, and its proactive commitment to engage federal security organisations and leverage technology, also resonates with a nation yearning for lasting peace.
The wealth gap in Nigeria is significant, with a small proportion of the population controlling a large portion of the wealth, making wealthy individuals and their families targets for kidnappers seeking hefty ransom.
This directive and the NGF commitments, while timely, joins a series of previous presidential pronouncements and subnational efforts aimed at improving our national security landscape.
The critical question now is: how do we translate these directives and commitments into concrete, measurable security gains?
The NGF’s proactive commitment to engage federal security organisations and leverage technology offers a promising avenue.
Their willingness to collaborate and explore innovative solutions underscores a shared understanding that addressing our complex security challenges requires a unified approach. This collaborative spirit is essential, but it must be coupled with concrete action and sustained accountability.
And as we move forward, a cautious and principled approach is paramount when addressing the multifaceted nature of violent conflicts in Nigeria. We must remain vigilant against:
• Biased interpretations of events: Our security forces must be insulated from pressures to react based on skewed or partisan interpretations of events, regardless of the conflict's underlying drivers. Such influences can lead to misapplied resources and escalate tensions.
• Profiling and stigmatisation: The perilous practice of profiling and stigmatising entire communities or groups based on the actions of a few is not only a violation of fundamental rights but also a catalyst for further alienation and potential radicalisation across all conflict types.
• The critical need for impartial intelligence: The deployment of technology must be underpinned by objective and accurate intelligence that avoids generalisations and prejudices, ensuring that responses are targeted and just, irrespective of the conflict's origin.
Abducted women and children were rescued during the operations against armed gangs in the northwest of the country.
Building a truly secure Nigeria demands collaboration, innovation, a strengthened legislative role, active citizen engagement through education and advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equitable solutions for all forms of conflict.
Let Nigerians engage in constructive dialogue and work collectively towards a safer, more just, and accountable future, where every voice matters.
Government officials at subnational levels, comprising state governors and local government chairmen, bear a significant responsibility in building the foundational infrastructure, including platforms and interventions necessary for effective and efficient public security at the grassroots level.
This necessitates a proactive approach across the six critical requirements:
1. Stablishing robust intelligence networks and community policing initiatives to detect threats early
2. Implementing physical security measures and social programmes that deny opportunities for crime and violence to take root.
3. Investing in command and control centres, with rapid communication systems and local security personnel to delay the progression of security incidents
4. Equipping and training local response teams and fostering inter-agency collaboration for swift and coordinated response.
5. Establishing mechanisms for regular review of security strategies and incident analysis to identify weaknesses and adapt approaches.
6. Developing victim support services and community-based reconciliation programs to recover from security breaches and build long-term resilience.
By prioritising these infrastructural investments and localised strategies, subnational leaders can create a more secure environment for their citizens and complement national security efforts.
Kidnapping has become endemic in Nigeria's northwest as armed gangs abduct people from villages, highways and schools, and demand ransom money from the victims' relatives.
To ensure that President Tinubu's "Enough is Enough" directive, and indeed all subsequent directives, and the NGF’s commitments deliver tangible results, we must also prioritise the following:
Strengthening the administrative machinery: The administrative apparatus surrounding the President, including Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministers of Defence, Interior and Police Affiars, must act as crucial catalysts.
They must transform directives into precise, actionable tools, including clear guidelines, protocols, and performance metrics. This ensures seamless implementation and avoids the pitfalls of well-intentioned pronouncements fading into inaction.
Enhancing accountability mechanisms: Robust accountability measures are non-negotiable. Independent oversight bodies, strengthened internal disciplinary procedures, and transparent security operations are essential to build public trust and ensure adherence to the rule of law.
This is especially vital in a context where previous directives have sometimes fallen short of desired accountability.
Performance monitoring and evaluation: Regular, data-driven performance monitoring and evaluation are critical. The government and other stakeholders must track security incidents, analyse trends, and provide regular feedback to security agencies and policymakers. This allows for course correction and ensures that strategies are continuously refined for optimal effectiveness.
Legislative oversight: The National Assembly must play an active role in scrutinising security budgets and operations, ensuring compliance with legal frameworks, and enacting legislation that reflects the evolving security landscape. This legislative oversight is a crucial pillar of accountability.
Ethical technology integration: While the NGF's focus on technology is commendable, we must prioritise its ethical and responsible deployment. Objective intelligence gathering and the avoidance of profiling are paramount.
Active citizen engagement: Investing in civic education and supporting civil society organisations will empower citizens to participate in peacebuilding efforts and hold institutions accountable.
The "Enough is Enough" directive and the NGF’s commitments present crucial opportunities. However, their success depends on our collective ability to move beyond rhetoric and implement concrete, measurable actions.
By strengthening the administrative machinery, enhancing accountability, leveraging technology responsibly, and fostering active citizen engagement, we can translate presidential directives into tangible security gains and build a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.
The author, Dr. Kabir Adamu is the Managing Director of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, which specialises in security risk management in West Africa and the Sahel.
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.