The growing insecurity in Nigeria resulting in deaths and kidnappings for ransom, continues to spark concern by both citizens and the authorities.

As terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP step up deadly attacks in the north-east of the country, kidnapping gangs continue to seize people for ransom from their communities and on highways in some parts of the country. The insecurity has persisted for more than a decade.

The recent upsurge in violence has prompted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make a declaration saying "Enough is Enough". He directed the security agencies to be more proactive and called for a strategic overhaul of Nigeria's security apparatus.

The outcome of a recent meeting by the Nigerian Governors Forum's (NGF), an association of Nigeria’s 36 state governors, and its proactive commitment to engage federal security organisations and leverage technology, also resonates with a nation yearning for lasting peace.

This directive and the NGF commitments, while timely, joins a series of previous presidential pronouncements and subnational efforts aimed at improving our national security landscape.

The critical question now is: how do we translate these directives and commitments into concrete, measurable security gains?

The NGF’s proactive commitment to engage federal security organisations and leverage technology offers a promising avenue.

Their willingness to collaborate and explore innovative solutions underscores a shared understanding that addressing our complex security challenges requires a unified approach. This collaborative spirit is essential, but it must be coupled with concrete action and sustained accountability.

And as we move forward, a cautious and principled approach is paramount when addressing the multifaceted nature of violent conflicts in Nigeria. We must remain vigilant against:

• Biased interpretations of events: Our security forces must be insulated from pressures to react based on skewed or partisan interpretations of events, regardless of the conflict's underlying drivers. Such influences can lead to misapplied resources and escalate tensions.

• Profiling and stigmatisation: The perilous practice of profiling and stigmatising entire communities or groups based on the actions of a few is not only a violation of fundamental rights but also a catalyst for further alienation and potential radicalisation across all conflict types.

• The critical need for impartial intelligence: The deployment of technology must be underpinned by objective and accurate intelligence that avoids generalisations and prejudices, ensuring that responses are targeted and just, irrespective of the conflict's origin.

Building a truly secure Nigeria demands collaboration, innovation, a strengthened legislative role, active citizen engagement through education and advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equitable solutions for all forms of conflict.

Let Nigerians engage in constructive dialogue and work collectively towards a safer, more just, and accountable future, where every voice matters.

Government officials at subnational levels, comprising state governors and local government chairmen, bear a significant responsibility in building the foundational infrastructure, including platforms and interventions necessary for effective and efficient public security at the grassroots level.

This necessitates a proactive approach across the six critical requirements:

1. Stablishing robust intelligence networks and community policing initiatives to detect threats early

2. Implementing physical security measures and social programmes that deny opportunities for crime and violence to take root.

3. Investing in command and control centres, with rapid communication systems and local security personnel to delay the progression of security incidents

4. Equipping and training local response teams and fostering inter-agency collaboration for swift and coordinated response.

5. Establishing mechanisms for regular review of security strategies and incident analysis to identify weaknesses and adapt approaches.

6. Developing victim support services and community-based reconciliation programs to recover from security breaches and build long-term resilience.

By prioritising these infrastructural investments and localised strategies, subnational leaders can create a more secure environment for their citizens and complement national security efforts.

To ensure that President Tinubu's "Enough is Enough" directive, and indeed all subsequent directives, and the NGF’s commitments deliver tangible results, we must also prioritise the following: