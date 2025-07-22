Whoever remains silent about the genocide in Gaza is "complicit in the crimes against humanity" committed by Israel, said the Turkish president on Tuesday.

Türkiye will continue to keep Israel's genocide against the people of Gaza, which far surpasses that of the Nazis, on the agenda of all humanity, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul.

“Our goal is to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. Allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza is another priority,” he said.

“Plight of children in Gaza, who are skin and bones from hunger because humanitarian aid is not allowed in, is our plight,” he added.

“No one with even a shred of human dignity can accept this cruelty in which dozens of innocent people die every day because they cannot find a morsel of bread or a sip of water,” Erdogan said.

“In these dark days, when mass deaths from hunger have begun, I call on the entire international community to unite on the side of humanity,” he stressed.

On Türkiye's defence industry, Erdogan said the country has overcome "embargoes, double standards, and diplomatic pressures" to become a global force, leaving a mark on the worldwide market with its defence industry.

"Domestic production rate in our defence industry has now exceeded 80%," he added.

The six-day event that started Tuesday is organised under the auspices of the country's presidency in coordination with the National Defence Ministry, the Defence Industries Secretariat, and the Armed Forces Foundation.

The 17th edition of the fair is held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel, and the Atakoy Marina.

The exhibition showcases armoured combat vehicles, tactical armoured vehicles, unmanned ground, air, and sea vehicles, weapon systems, rockets, long-range anti-tank missile systems, infantry weapons, military simulators, electronic warfare solutions, power groups, and explosive ordnance disposal equipment.

The fair is expected to draw a huge number of people, with many signing ceremonies.

The previous edition of the fair was held in July 2023 in Istanbul.