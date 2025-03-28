WORLD
2 min read
US judge blocks Trump administration from fast-tracking deportations
Judge Brian Murphy's nationwide restraining order says migrants cannot be deported without giving them a chance to raise claims, citing rights enshrined in the Convention Against Torture.
US judge blocks Trump administration from fast-tracking deportations
Venezuelan migrants arrive on a flight after being deported from the United States, in Caracas [Reuters] / Reuters
March 28, 2025

A federal judge has blocked US President Donald Trump's administration from deporting migrants to countries with which they had no existing relationship without giving them a chance to raise claims that they would face persecution or torture if sent there.

US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on Friday designed to protect migrants subject to final orders of removal from being swiftly deported to countries other than those that had already been identified during immigration proceedings.

His decision came in a lawsuit filed on Sunday by a group of migrants represented by immigrant rights advocates challenging a policy US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently adopted that is aimed at fast-tracking the deportations of thousands of migrants who had been previously released from detention.

That February 18 directive instructed officers to review all cases of individuals previously released from detention, including those who have complied with the terms of their release, for re-detention and removal to a third country.

TRT Global - Lawyers file petition in El Salvador to free Venezuelans deported by US

A lawyer of the deportees says the Venezuelans he represents are not members of Tren de Aragua and don't have a criminal record.

🔗


Fear-based claim

Lawyers for the migrants argued the policy exposed an untold number of people to the risk of deportation to countries where they might face danger without providing them any notice or opportunity to present a fear-based claim.

Judge Murphy noted that under the Convention Against Torture, migrants had protections against being removed to countries where they face a likelihood of torture.

"If your position today is that we don't have to give them any notice, and we can send them to any country other than the country to which the immigration court has said no, that's a very surprising thing to hear the government say," he told a Justice Department attorney.

He barred the administration from deporting any individual from the United States to a country other than the one designated for removal in immigration proceedings without providing them written notice and a "meaningful opportunity" to submit a fear-based claim.

"We're relieved the judge saw the urgency of this situation both for our named plaintiffs and other similarly situated individuals," said Trina Realmuto, a lawyer for the migrants at the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us