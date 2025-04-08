Fighting has slowed significantly in quake-hit Myanmar since a temporary truce began last week, the UN said, urging a complete end to hostilities to deliver aid and allow recovery work to begin.

A multi-sided conflict has engulfed Myanmar since 2021, when Min Aung Hlaing's military wrested power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Following reports of sporadic clashes even after the March 28 quake that so far has killed more than 3,600 people, the junta joined its opponents last week in calling a temporary halt to hostilities for relief to be delivered.

However. the UN noted reports of the military continuing to carry out strikes even after the truce.

"Even after the announcement of the unilateral ceasefire, there have been military actions," said Titon Mitra, who represents the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Myanmar.

"We're not necessarily seeing a complete cessation of hostilities," he told journalists in Geneva on Tuesday, speaking from Mandalay in Myanmar.

But, he added, there had certainly been "a very, very significant slowdown and we hope that does translate into a cessation of hostile facilities across the board".

"We're hoping that creates a space to be able to reach everyone in need, irrespective of their affiliations," he said, adding that "aid has to be provided impartially".

Mitra said the UN has not had difficulty delivering aid in urban areas and areas under military control.

A number of non-governmental organisations were also trying to deliver aid in areas under mixed control or in rebel-controlled areas.

"But whether that translates into full and free access, I think it's too early to say," Mitra acknowledged.

What was important for the UN, he said, was "to ask and ensure that the response is a positive one, that aid is delivered to those people in need, irrespective of location".