Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Israel’s approach to its neighbors poses a significant threat.

In an interview with Britain’s Financial Times published on Thursday, Fidan said of Israel’s recent attacks on southern Syria: “The ongoing attacks on the land and new troop movements are a clear provocation.”

“Israel sees every Arab and Muslim country as a threat, and it’s extremely dangerous. The strategy of keeping all its border states weak is untenable,” he underlined.

Active terrorist groups in Syria

Fidan emphasised that the PKK/YPG-led SDF — a terrorist group active in Syria — is “the sworn enemy” of Türkiye, adding: “We cannot let them continue.”

Türkiye wants to give the new Damascus administration a chance to address the terrorist PKK/YPG issue, he said.

If needed, he said, Türkiye could take over the camps and prisons in northeastern Syria currently under PKK/YPG control, where Daesh terrorists and their relatives are being held.

“It’s a question of intelligence and air power,” he said. “So if we, as neighbours of Syria, can come up with our own regional platform, we can still fight against Daesh even if the US decides to pull out,” he added.

Since the fall of the Assad regime last December, Türkiye has repeatedly called on the PKK/YPG to dissolve or face a potential military operation.

Syria’s new rulers have also said there is no place for an independent military force in the country.

Trump’s actions, European security architecture

Fidan also addressed US President Donald Trump’s recent actions, which have left many Western leaders shaken, suggesting that they serve as “a wake-up call for us to unite and design our own centre of gravity.”

He added that Türkiye would want to be part of any new European security architecture if NATO were to unravel.



Türkiye has been a member of the NATO alliance for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.

“The genie is out of the bottle and there is no way to put it back,” Fidan said of European security.

“Even if President Trump decides not to withdraw from Europe at this time, it is possible that in the future someone with similar views and political ideas might consider reducing America’s contributions to European security.”