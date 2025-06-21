ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei retreats to bunker, names successors amid Israeli assaults: Report
Khamenei has suspended electronic communications, speaks with commanders primarily through ‘trusted aide’ to avoid detection, according to The New York Times.
A protester carries a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, June 20, 2025. / AP
June 21, 2025

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has taken “an extraordinary series of steps” to safeguard both his life and the leadership structure of the Islamic Republic amid escalating Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing three Iranian officials familiar with emergency war plans, the report said Khamenei has suspended electronic communications and now speaks with commanders primarily through a “trusted aide,” in an effort to avoid detection.

The supreme leader, now “ensconced in a bunker,” has reportedly appointed a line of replacements down the military chain of command, and also named three senior clerics as potential successors in the event of his death, the report added.

The measures come amid Israeli threats to eliminate the Iranian leader.

The officials cited by The New York Times said that Khamenei believes either Israel or the US could attempt to assassinate him.

The report emphasised the seriousness of Iran’s current situation, noting that Khamenei's son Mojtaba, once rumoured to be a frontrunner, is not among the named successors.

Security concerns have led the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence to enforce strict measures, including a ban on the use of phones or electronic devices by senior officials and military commanders, the report said.

There has been no comment from the Iranian side regarding the report so far.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

