Israel 'notified in advance' by US of strikes on Iran: report
A senior Tel Aviv official confirms Israel was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the strikes.
Mideast Wars Israel Nuclear Program / AP
June 22, 2025

President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said.

The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.

President Donald Trump announced that the US military had joined with Israel to launch military strikes against Iran.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump wrote.

Following his announcement, an Axios report said Israel was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the strikes, citing a senior Israeli official.

Another Israeli official told Axios that B-2 stealth bombers were used in the operation.

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility and carried out dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites, as it targeted Iran's nuclear program, according to a report.

Fox News said Trump detailed the strikes to TV host Sean Hannity, saying that each of the bunker-buster bombs weighed 15 tonnes and were dropped from American B-2 stealth bombers.

In all, 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from US submarines to the nuclear facilities at Natanz and Isfahan, it added.

