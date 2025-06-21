Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against a "new Sykes-Picot order" in the Middle East and called for stronger solidarity among Islamic nations to counter Israeli actions and regional destabilisation.

“We will not allow the establishment of a new Sykes-Picot order in our region with borders to be drawn in blood,” Erdogan said on Saturday at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

He described the conditions in Gaza as worse than those of Nazi concentration camps, noting that "2 million of our sisters and brothers in Gaza have been struggling to survive under these conditions for 21 months."

Erdogan said over 55,000 Palestinians, more than 65 percent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks, and 128,000 others have been injured.

He extended his condolences to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, saying Türkiye deeply shares in the sorrow and pain of the Palestinian people.

Iran

Erdogan expressed confidence in the resilience of the Iranian people amid the current conflict.

“We have no doubt that the Iranian people, with their solidarity in the face of difficulties and strong state experience, will hopefully overcome these days,” he said.

He also expressed his condolences on behalf of Türkiye to those killed in Israeli bombings and assassinations targeting Iranian citizens.

He strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, emphasising that Iran’s right to self-defence in the face of state terrorism is natural, legitimate, and legal.

Erdogan described Israel’s strikes on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran as acts of “banditry,” warning that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government poses the greatest obstacle to peace in the region.

He also urged Islamic countries to stand firm against Israel’s actions beyond Gaza. “We must show greater solidarity to stop Israel's acts of banditry not only in Palestine but also in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran,” Erdogan added.

Syrian reintegration into OIC

Welcoming Syria’s reintegration into the OIC, he emphasised: “Syria needs the support of all of us, the entire Islamic world, to protect its territorial integrity and national unity and achieve lasting stability.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction with Syria’s return to the OIC and the progress made toward its reintegration into the international community.

He said Türkiye will continue to increase its multidimensional support to Syria to help it stand on its own feet.

Erdogan added Syria’s victory, gained through years of sacrifice, opens a new hopeful chapter for the country.

He said the Islamic world must ensure Syria receives all necessary support to preserve its territorial integrity and achieve lasting peace.

Unity of Islamic world

He underscored that the current period of shifting balances and fragile politics requires the Islamic world to stand united.

He said the OIC must clearly express its stance against Israeli policies that have plunged the region into chaos and urged member states to reinforce tolerance and solidarity.

He urged an end to divisions among the Palestinian people and expressed hope for a future where national unity is achieved.

Erdogan stressed, regardless of sect or ethnicity, all Muslims share the same qibla and destiny and must set aside differences to confront common challenges.

OIC as tool for development

Erdogan emphasized that the OIC, as the second-largest international organization after the UN, must become more effective, serve as a tool for development, and be better organized to address current and future challenges.

He called on all OIC member states to continue supporting UNRWA financially and morally and welcomed the upcoming opening of the agency’s representation office in Ankara.

He reiterated that Türkiye's OIC chairmanship begins during a time when Israeli aggression again threatens stability and peace in the region.

He stressed that a multipolar world requires the Islamic world to become a pole of its own, taking on greater responsibility and playing a more prominent role in global affairs.

Erdogan concluded by saying that Muslims must resolve internal disagreements with their own wisdom and will, asserting that the Islamic world has the capacity and determination to find solutions to every issue that affects its future.