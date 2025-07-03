CLIMATE
2 min read
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Turkish first lady criticises the global system’s failure to distribute burdens equally, calling for inclusive alliances that prioritise compassion and equity to combat climate challenges effectively.
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Emine Erdogan addressing the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. / Turkish Presidency
July 3, 2025

As wildfires raged in different countries across the world, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called upon the rich countries to share the burden of the climate crisis in a just and equitable way.

Pointing out the disproportionate impacts of climate change on developing countries, she said some nations, despite contributing less than 1 percent to global emissions, face devastating consequences such as becoming climate refugees or losing vital food resources.

“Countries cannot face multiple crises alone,” she said, calling for international cooperation to address these inequities, while addressing the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

She emphasised the urgent need for global climate action and Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, describing them as critical steps towards justice and sustainability for humanity’s shared future.

She criticised the global system’s failure to distribute burdens equally, calling for inclusive alliances that prioritise compassion and equity to combat climate challenges effectively.

Central to her speech was Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017, which has evolved into a global initiative through a United Nations resolution.

Erdogan described the project as rooted in “loyalty to humanity” and a commitment to intergenerational justice. “We see this not only as an environmental responsibility but as a test for ensuring justice between societies and generations,” she said.

The movement reflects Türkiye’s belief that nature is a divine trust, requiring a profound mindset shift to move beyond viewing it as a mere resource.

Erdogan stressed that combining technology with ethical principles could lead to transformative solutions, ensuring global commitments translate into meaningful action. She warned that without a respectful relationship with nature, climate pledges risk remaining “trapped in texts.

”The Zero Waste Movement, she argued, exemplifies how environmental responsibility can align with social justice, reducing waste and fostering sustainable practices worldwide.

Erdogan’s called for a mindset transformation and underscored the need to reframe humanity’s relationship with the planet to achieve lasting environmental progress. She linked the climate crisis to issues like poverty, displacement, and inequality.

She cited stark statistics, including 3 billion people living on less than $5.50 a day and 70 million displaced refugees, to highlight the human toll of systemic failures. These challenges, she argued, demand collective solutions grounded in solidarity, with climate action as a cornerstone for building a just world.

Erdogan underscored Türkiye’s leadership in humanitarian and environmental efforts, noting the country’s hosting of nearly four million refugees and its global aid initiatives.

Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us