BIZTECH
2 min read
Saudi Arabia, Qatar to pay off Syria’s $15M debt to World Bank
Saudi Arabia and Qatar say repaying Syria’s $15 million debt will help accelerate the country’s recovery.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar to pay off Syria’s $15M debt to World Bank
International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Chair, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan speaks at an International Monetary and Financial Committee press briefing at the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, US, April 25, 2025. / Reuters
April 27, 2025

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have said that they will pay off Syria’s debt to the World Bank totalling $15 million.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the two countries said that clearing Syria’s outstanding arrears to the World Bank will help accelerate the country’s recovery.

"It will also unlock Syria’s access to financial support in the near term for the development of critical sectors, as well as technical assistance that will contribute to institutional rebuilding, capacity development, and policy formulation and reform to drive development," the statement said.

The two countries called on international and regional financial institutions to "quickly resume and expand their development work in Syria, combine their efforts, and support everything that would achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for a promising future."

A transitional administration

Syria’s central bank governor and finance minister attended the IMF and World Bank spring meetings earlier this week for the first time in more than 20 years.

On Thursday, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the IMF intends to assist Syria in rebuilding its institutions and reintegrating it into the global economy.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in late January, dissolving the constitution, armed factions, parliament, and the Baath Party.

TRT Global - IMF intends to help Syria rebuild its institutions, rejoin global economy: Georgieva

'Our intention is to, first and foremost, help them rebuild institutions so they can plug themselves into the world economy,' says IMF General Director Kristalina Georgieva.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us