The Texas House has approved new congressional maps that would give Republicans as many as five additional winnable seats, advancing a partisan gerrymander that has drawn weeks of protests from Democrats and intensified a national battle over redistricting.

The maps were approved on an 88-52 party-line vote at the urging of President Donald Trump, who pushed for the extraordinary mid-decade redraw to bolster GOP chances in the 2026 midterms.

The legislation now heads to the Republican-controlled state Senate and must be signed by Governor Greg Abbott before taking effect.

Democrats tried to stall the measure by fleeing the state earlier this month, delaying the vote by two weeks.

Upon returning, they were placed under round-the-clock police monitoring to ensure their attendance.

Republicans defended the move as a straightforward effort to secure political advantage.

"The underlying goal of this plan is straightforward: improve Republican political performance," said State Rep. Todd Hunter, who authored the maps.

"Republicans like it, and Democrats do not."

Manipulation of democracy

Democrats blasted the effort as a manipulation of democracy.

"In a democracy, people choose their representatives. This bill flips that on its head," said Rep. Chris Turner.