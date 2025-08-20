A federal judge in New York has denied a Justice Department motion to unseal grand jury records tied to the case against convicted disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US Judge Richard Berman’s decision on Wednesday marks the third time a federal judge has blocked the release of such materials.

Berman, who presided over Epstein’s 2019 sex crimes trial, sharply criticised the Trump administration for seeking to unseal only a small set of records while withholding a much larger collection in its possession.

"The Government is the logical party to make a comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein files. By comparison, the instant grand jury motion appears to be a 'diversion' from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the government’s possession," Berman wrote.

He said the government’s collection of roughly 100,000 documents "dwarf" the 70 or so pages of grand jury testimony it sought to release, calling the latter "merely a hearsay snippet of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged conduct."

Related TRT Global - Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida

Epstein died in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

He had pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution.