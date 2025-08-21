The Israeli army has declared 63 Palestinian archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank as "Israeli heritage sites," a Palestinian research institute said, in a clear violation of international law and a blatant breach of international obligations.

This was stated on Wednesday in a report by the Applied Research Institute-Jerusalem (ARIJ), a non-governmental organisation, titled "Archaeological Sites in Nablus Governorate: An Open Arena for Israeli Confiscation Plans," reviewed by Anadolu Agency.

The report noted that, according to a booklet containing military orders signed by Brigadier General Moti Almoz, the head of the Israeli Civil Administration under the army, in the occupied West Bank, classified 63 sites as "Israeli historical and archaeological sites."

It said that 59 of these sites are located in Nablus governorate, three in Ramallah governorate and one in Salfit governorate.

The report argued that Israel's targeting of Palestinian archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank "is not merely administrative or legal formalities, but part of a systematic policy aimed at confiscating Palestinian heritage."

It added that this step is part of "reshaping Palestinian heritage identity to serve the Israeli narrative, especially since most of the targeted sites are located near Israeli outposts, settlements or other colonial sites — particularly in Nablus governorate."

The report stressed that "classifying these Palestinian archaeological and historical sites as 'Israeli' constitutes a clear violation of international law, a flagrant breach of international obligations, and a direct threat to Palestinian national identity."