The Israeli army has uprooted more than 250,000 Palestinians from the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza to so-called "humanitarian zones," according to a report by the Hebrew news site, Walla.

The outlet cited unnamed security officials who said the mass displacement, part of the military's "Gideon's Chariots" invasion, is to "prevent Palestinian fighters from returning to underground and above-ground infrastructure."

While Walla did not specify the "humanitarian zone" locations, Israel previously designated coastal areas between Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah as those places, despite carrying out deadly strikes there that killed hundreds of displaced civilians in recent months.

The report suggested the army's invasion could last months, with plans for the "complete evacuation of Gaza's population from combat zones to southern areas" while maintaining permanent military occupation of invaded territories.

Israeli media, including the Haaretz newspaper, revealed a plan on May 22 to occupy 75 percent of Gaza in the next two months.

Many Palestinians had been forced to flee their areas in northern Gaza toward Gaza City's western areas, according to Anadolu Agency, where the Israeli army is intensifying deadly attacks, and banning the entry of aid to northern Gaza, exacerbating famine risks.

Risk of famine

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 54,320 residents, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine for the enclave's more than 2 million residents.

The UN's humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, has issued a statement saying Israel's forced starvation of the Gaza population amounts to a war crime and the entire population of the besieged enclave is at risk of famine.



In a forceful intervention, former UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths became the latest to call the horror unfolding in Gaza what it is — genocide.



Amnesty International has already said that Israel is committing the crime of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.



Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation in Palestine, says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.



The International Court of Justice has ruled that Palestinians are "at risk of" genocide.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.