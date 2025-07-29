Military commanders from Thailand and Cambodia met on Tuesday for the first time since the recent border conflict, following the implementation of a ceasefire that took effect on Monday night.

Commanders in all three border zones have agreed to a ceasefire and a freeze on troop movements until the General Border Committee meeting on August 4, the Royal Thai Army said in a statement on X.

Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, spokeswoman for Cambodia’s Defence Ministry, confirmed the meetings at a press conference.

She said both sides agreed to "respect the ceasefire, halt troop deployment, restore communication and information-sharing channels, and seek guidance from their superiors on any unresolved issues," according to a statement shared by the Information Ministry.

Socheata said Cambodian forces are "fully committed" to upholding the ceasefire and promoting peace, as agreed upon by the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand during their meeting in Malaysia on Monday.

The meeting between the rival commanders came after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the ceasefire on Monday, following a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.

The armed conflict along the disputed border resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, including soldiers.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Thai army had accused the Cambodian side of violating the ceasefire. Cambodia rejected the accusations, emphasising that it was adhering to the ceasefire since it took effect.

During the conflict, Lieutenant General Duong Samnieng, a commander of the Cambodian forces, was killed. He was the highest-ranking officer to die in the clashes, along with five other soldiers.

The Cambodian prime minister said 300,000 people had been displaced on both sides of the border in the past five days due to cross-border air strikes and rocket fire. He thanked US President Donald Trump, Malaysia's Anwar, China, and others who endorsed the truce agreement.

The Southeast Asian neighbours are embroiled in a border dispute along Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, with renewed tensions since May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed.