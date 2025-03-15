WORLD
2 min read
Suspected suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills 7 paramilitary troops, injures 43
Bomber targets a security forces convoy in Noshki district of Balochistan province, authorities say.
Suspected suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills 7 paramilitary troops, injures 43
Since January 1, around 130 people, the majority members of the Pakistani security forces, have been killed in violence carried out by armed groups fighting against the state. / Photo: Reuters
March 15, 2025

At least seven paramilitary troops were killed and 43 others injured in a suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan on Sunday.

The bombing targeted a convoy of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, in the remote Noshki district of southwestern Balochistan province, which touches neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran, local media reported, citing a police officer.

Initial investigations suggest the incident was a suicide attack, Zafarullah Sumalani, a local police chief, said.

Sumalani said the evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the Frontier Corps convoy.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed and condemned the incident.

Officials fear a rise in the death toll as the condition of several injured at Noshki Civil Hospital was stated to be critical.

TRT Global - Pakistan frees hostages from terrorists, ends train hijacking operation

TRT Global - Pakistani army kills all 33 terrorists loyal to the Balochistan Liberation Army in a 24-hour operation after they carried out a train attack, holding dozens of passengers hostage.

🔗

There was no official word on the number of casualties or their identity.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed a badly charred bus lying on the roadside with a military troop standing nearby.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

“Those who play with the peace of Balochistan will be brought to a tragic end,” Bugti said in an official press release.

The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a designated terrorist group in the province, which said the bombing was carried out by its suicide attack branch.

The BLA on Tuesday attacked a train with 450 passengers on board, sparking a two-day siege during which dozens of people were killed.

The railway attack drew attention to the spiral of violence in Balochistan.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us