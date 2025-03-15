At least seven paramilitary troops were killed and 43 others injured in a suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan on Sunday.

The bombing targeted a convoy of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, in the remote Noshki district of southwestern Balochistan province, which touches neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran, local media reported, citing a police officer.

Initial investigations suggest the incident was a suicide attack, Zafarullah Sumalani, a local police chief, said.

Sumalani said the evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the Frontier Corps convoy.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed and condemned the incident.

Officials fear a rise in the death toll as the condition of several injured at Noshki Civil Hospital was stated to be critical.

There was no official word on the number of casualties or their identity.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed a badly charred bus lying on the roadside with a military troop standing nearby.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

“Those who play with the peace of Balochistan will be brought to a tragic end,” Bugti said in an official press release.

The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a designated terrorist group in the province, which said the bombing was carried out by its suicide attack branch.

The BLA on Tuesday attacked a train with 450 passengers on board, sparking a two-day siege during which dozens of people were killed.

The railway attack drew attention to the spiral of violence in Balochistan.