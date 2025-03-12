A military operation to free the hostages from a train hijacking in southwestern Pakistan has ended successfully after the incident left at least 21 passengers and four troops dead, the army said on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, the head of Pakistan Army's information wing, said that all 33 suspected terrorists involved in the hijacking were killed in a "successful" military operation that lasted for 24 hours.

All the hostages have also been freed, he added.

All 21 passengers and one security force member were killed by terrorists before the security operation began, while four more troops were killed in the operation involving the army's special services group and the air force, he added.

Terrorists loyal to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) blew up a railway track and hijacked a train on Tuesday in the remote Bolan region of the southwestern Balochistan province.

Some 440 passengers were on board.

The BLA and some other groups have long been involved in attacks on security forces and citizens from other provinces.

They have been fighting for the "liberation" of Balochistan, which they claim was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan following the end of British colonial rule in united India in 1947.

Global condemnation

The incident sparked global condemnation.

Türkiye expressed "deep regret" and offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones and speedy recovery for those injured, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also issued a statement.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the hijacking of a train in Pakistan's Balochistan province," noted a statement by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The US also denounced the attack, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Islamabad.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Jaffar Express train, and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan,” it said, noting that the US views BLA as a terror group.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act,” it said on X. “We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning “noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” and said, Beijing stands against “terrorism in any form.”

“We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability, and protecting the safety of the people,” she added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei expressed deep concern for the endangerment of innocent civilians, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s firm stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, expressing solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

He reiterated Iran’s willingness to provide any assistance to help end the terror act and ensure the safety of those affected.