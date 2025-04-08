WORLD
2 min read
Russia claims to expel Ukrainian forces from Guyevo in Kursk
The Russian military reports continued gains in Kursk and movement into Ukraine's Sumy region, aligning with President Putin’s talk of a possible buffer zone.
Russia claims to expel Ukrainian forces from Guyevo in Kursk
Russia has retaken a swath of territory inside Kursk in recent months. / AP
April 8, 2025

The Russian military said it had pushed Ukrainian forces out of a settlement called Guyevo in Russia's Kursk region and had carried out air and artillery strikes on Ukrainian troops across the border.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had retaken the settlement of Guyevo.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to crush the Ukrainian army formations on the territory of Kursk region," the ministry said in a statement.

It said its forces had also defeated Ukrainian troops in fighting around two other settlements.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield claims.

But Russia has retaken a swath of territory inside Kursk in recent months, pushing the Ukrainians closer towards the border. It has also begun to take territory in Ukraine's neighbouring Sumy region after Putin spoke of the possibility of carving out a buffer zone.

TRT Global - Russia reclaims five more settlements in Kursk region from Ukraine

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia’s claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

🔗

Gaining control

Russia has been trying since August last year to eject Ukrainian forces from Kursk after Kiev's troops mounted a surprise incursion which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hoped would give him a bargaining chip in any future talks.

Ukraine's authoritative DeepState war map shows Ukraine in control of about 58 square kilometres (22 square miles) of Russian territory in Kursk, down from as much as 1,400 square kilometres claimed by Kiev last year.

Zelenskyy confirmed for the first time on Monday that Ukrainian troops have also been active in Russia's adjacent Belgorod region.

The state RIA news agency quoted Russian commander Apti Alaudinov as saying on Friday that the situation in the Belgorod region was "under control" after the Ukrainian army tried to break through the border around two weeks ago.

TRT Global - Russia claims capture of Basivka in Ukraine’s Sumy region

The capture comes amid Moscow’s efforts to establish a border buffer zone.

🔗

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us