TÜRKİYE
Abu Dhabi to host follow-up Türkiye-UAE meeting on Africa
The second round of Türkiye-UAE consultations will explore areas of cooperation to enhance African development and investments.
Türkiye and UAE discuss economic cooperation and investment in Africa. [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
April 6, 2025

The second round of Türkiye-United Arab Emirates (UAE) consultations on Africa will take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and the UAE's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shahbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, will co-chair the consultations.

The talks will focus on developments in Africa and explore potential areas of cooperation in the economy, investments across the continent.

The decision to hold regular consultations on Africa was made during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, following a meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations.

Following the agreement, the first Türkiye-UAE consultations on Africa were held in Ankara on October 10, 2023.

Türkiye joins 7th Somalia Quint meeting, highlights mediation, security

Qatar, Türkiye, UAE, UK, and US discuss tensions in Horn of Africa.

