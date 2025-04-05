BIZTECH
2 min read
China slams US reciprocal tariffs as 'America's hegemonic ambitions'
The Chinese Foreign Ministry says the US tariffs "severely infringe" upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations.
China slams US reciprocal tariffs as 'America's hegemonic ambitions'
"Pressuring and threatening is not the correct way to engage with China," Beijing says. / AP
April 5, 2025

China again has strongly reacted to US reciprocal tariffs, describing them as "America's hegemonic ambitions," claiming that they severely violate nations' legitimate rights and interests under World Trade Organization rules.

The US is "placing American interests above the common good of the international community and sacrificing the legitimate interests of all countries in service of America's hegemonic ambitions," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday.

Beijing announced a 34 percent additional counter-tariff on all US imports on Friday in response to Washington's 34 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed on Wednesday.

The tariffs "severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations, World Trade Organization rules, the rules-based multilateral trading system, and the stability of the global economic order," the statement said, strongly condemning the US and expressing "firm opposition" to them.

"Pressuring and threatening is not the correct way to engage with China," Beijing said, adding, "Development is a universal right of all nations, not the privilege of a few."

"The world needs justice, not hegemony!" it added.

'China hit harder than US'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social account on Saturday, said that Beijing "has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close."

"They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly," said Trump, adding that they are "bringing back jobs and businesses like never before."

"Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" the president said.

However, he warned Americans it won't be easy, but the results will make up for it.

"HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic," Trump said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us