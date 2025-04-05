BIZTECH
Trump urges Americans to endure tariff impacts, heralds 'economic revolution'
The US president claims his policies are already generating massive economic activity.
President Donald Trump reads the NY Post as he arrives at Trump National Golf Club, April 5, 2025, in Jupiter, FL. [AP Photo/Alex Brandon]
April 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump urged Americans to withstand temporary economic hardships caused by his tariff policies, promising "historic" prosperity in return.

"THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

US stocks ended the week significantly lower as Trump's trade war has intensified with the announcement of worldwide reciprocal tariffs.

The president claimed his policies are already generating massive economic activity. "We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before," he said.

Trump claimed that China is suffering more severely from the escalating trade tensions: "China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close."

Advantage China: Why Trump’s tariff gamble could backfire on the US

The US President’s aggressive manoeuvres offer Beijing a unique opportunity: bolster its already impressive engagements with nations.

🔗

On Friday, the president claimed that China "panicked" by imposing 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on all US imports, which matched Washington's 34 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed Wednesday.

He justified his aggressive trade stance by citing historical trade imbalances, reiterating his claim that other nations have been treating the US "unsustainably badly."

"We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer," he said.

Trump has consistently portrayed the current economic moment as transformative, recently describing it as "a great time to get rich" while pursuing policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

The administration has characterised the reciprocal tariffs as necessary to revitalise American industry and attract substantial foreign investment.

"Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast," Trump said.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
