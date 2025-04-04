WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Over 142,000 Palestinians displaced after Gaza ceasefire collapse: UN
"Since the war in Gaza started, around 1.9 million people - including thousands of children have gone through repeated forced displacement amid bombardment, fear, and loss,” UNRWA says.
Over 142,000 Palestinians displaced after Gaza ceasefire collapse: UN
Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce. / Photo: AP
April 4, 2025

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned of another humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following the collapse of the ceasefire last month.

In a statement marking Palestinian Children's Day, the UNRWA said, “the collapse of the ceasefire caused yet another wave of displacement, impacting over 142,000 people just between 18 and 23 March.”

“Since the war in Gaza started, around 1.9 million people - including thousands of children have gone through repeated forced displacement amid bombardment, fear, and loss,” the statement said on Saturday.

"Jana is one of them," it added, referencing a child they had previously met in August 2024 and again at the end of March 2025. “She, and all children, need a #CeasefireNow.”

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us