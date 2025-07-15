Commemorative events marking the 9th anniversary of the July 15, 2016, defeated coup attempt in Türkiye were held on Tuesday in cities and countries worldwide, including Greece, Belgium, Italy, the UK, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Russia and Switzerland.

The events paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives resisting the coup and highlighted efforts to preserve democracy and national unity in Türkiye.

In Greece, Türkiye’s ambassador to Athens emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in combating the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which orchestrated the failed coup, calling for strengthened bilateral ties to ensure lasting peace and security.

The Turkish Embassy in Brussels hosted a remembrance ceremony attended by diplomats, community members, and officials, stressing the global threat posed by FETO and Türkiye’s determination to dismantle its networks abroad.

In Italy and the island country of Malta, diplomats and Turkish communities gathered to honour the victims of the coup attempt and reaffirm their commitment to democracy and stability.

At the Turkish Embassy in London, a ceremony was held to honour the martyrs of 2016 and to stress Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to combating the FETO terror network.

In Kuwait and Pakistan, embassy officials held solemn ceremonies recognising the sacrifice of those who defended Türkiye’s democratic institutions, highlighting the significance of international collaboration in counterterrorism efforts.

Commemorative events

The Turkish Embassy in Amman, Jordan, held a remembrance program emphasising Türkiye’s continued commitment to democracy and counterterrorism.

Bulgaria, Georgia, and the Balkan region also joined the commemoration, with events in Sofia, Pristina, and Skopje, North Macedonia, emphasising solidarity with Türkiye’s fight against terrorism and the importance of democratic resilience.

In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Embassy held a program including a photo exhibit and documentary screening to commemorate the coup attempt.

Türkiye’s Embassy in Moscow held a tribute ceremony, highlighting ongoing efforts to eliminate FETO’s presence in Russia.

In Austria, the Turkish Embassy in Vienna gathered diplomats and community members to remember the nation’s unity and determination during the coup attempt.

The defeated coup bid, in which 253 people were killed and more than 2,700 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by FETO, a terror group with a continuing presence in some countries of the world.

In Switzerland, there was a ceremony for marking the day held in the Turkish Embassy in Bern with the attendance of Türkiye's Ambassador to Bern, Sebnem Incesu and community members.

There were also other commemorative events which were organised in the Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva to mark July 15, Democracy and National Unity Day.