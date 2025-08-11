A group of Jewish academics working at universities across Scotland have urged their institutions to divest from Israel and reject the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The Scottish Universities Jewish Staff Network – which brings together Jewish staff and researchers in higher education across the country – made the call in an op-ed for Scottish daily The National.

The group said the IHRA definition was being “weaponised” to stifle criticism of Israel amid what they described as its genocide in Gaza.

“The Scottish Universities Jewish Staff Network have been advocating against the conflation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism, mindful of the risks to academic freedom and pluralism, the bread and butter of liberal civil society,” they wrote.

“Right now, twenty-two months into the Gaza genocide, we can clearly see the disastrous harm of stifling criticism of Israel by the weaponisation of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, at times without even adopting it as an official institutional policy.”

“Rather than tackling anti-Semitism as this quasi-legal instrument purports to do, it has created the false equivalence between Jews and Zionism, associating us all, including dissident Israelis, with the horrendous genocide that we unequivocally oppose,” the group added.

Their statement follows the University of Edinburgh’s announcement last month that it would be considering whether to de-adopt the definition and divest from Israeli companies.

This came after the publication of a report examining the university’s historical links to transatlantic slavery and empire.