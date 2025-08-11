Four of the five permanent UN Security Council members condemned Israel's plan to occupy Gaza during an emergency meeting, with only the US supporting Israeli actions.

Russia, China, the UK, and France strongly opposed on Sunday the Israeli War Cabinet's approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy Gaza and displace Palestinians from north to south.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy called the decision "a gross violation of international law" that shows "blatant disregard for the appeals of the international community."

Russia accused Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar of hypocrisy, claiming he knew about the Cabinet decision during his Security Council appearance last Tuesday while expressing concern for captives.

China's UN Permanent Representative Fu Cong urged Israel to "stop this dangerous move at once," stating: "Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an integral part of the Palestinian territory."

He emphasised that "any action that seeks to alter its demographic and territorial structure must be met with utmost rejection and resistance."

China warned against "the illusion of military supremacy" and demanded Israel fulfil obligations under international humanitarian law by opening border crossings and lifting aid restrictions.

Related TRT Global - Israel's Smotrich says 'lost faith' in Netanyahu's Gaza vision, favours more brutal approach

‘Israel's plan is not a way to resolve the crisis’

UK Deputy Permanent Representative James Kariuk said the decision was "wrong" and warned, "Expanding military operations will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict. It will not secure the release of the hostages."

Kariuk said Israel's plan is not a way to resolve the crisis, but will only deepen the suffering of the Palestinians and increase bloodshed. He urged Israel to lift blockade on the delivery of aid to Gaza.

France's Deputy Permanent Representative Jay Dharmadhikari called for Israel to reverse the decision, stating that France has "firm opposition to any plan for the occupation, annexation, and settlement of the Gaza Strip."