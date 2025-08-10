WORLD
2 min read
Trump vows to remove homeless 'far from the capital' Washington DC
US president threatens criminals with imprisonment, compares initiative to his border policy.
Trump vows to remove homeless 'far from the capital' Washington DC
Trump compared the initiative to border enforcement. / AA
August 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump has vowed to immediately remove homeless people from Washington DC and relocate them "far from the capital" as part of efforts to make the city safer.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital," Trump wrote on social media on Sunday.

He promised swift action would transform Washington, saying: "I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before."

While offering relocation for the homeless, Trump threatened criminals with imprisonment. "The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong," he said.

Trump compared the initiative to border enforcement, claiming success in reducing immigration flows to "ZERO in the last few months."

"This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK," he wrote.

Recommended

Trump announced on Saturday that a news conference on Monday would "essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C.," calling it "one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World."

Official figures for the DC Metropolitan Police Department show crime down in 2025.

Violent crime dropped 26 percent this year so far year-on-year. Homicide dropped 12 percent, and assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 20 percent.

Trump’s announcement coincides with Justice Department action against "sanctuary jurisdictions", including Washington DC, for limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Extreme heat waves, wildfires continue to strain southern Europe
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70
Italian athlete dies at World Games in China
Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
Pakistan dismisses India’s ‘immature’ claims of nuclear blackmail by army chief Asim Munir
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
Musk says xAI will sue Apple over unfair app treatment
China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South: Xi
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us