New Zealand considering recognition of Palestinian state, foreign minister says
The decision is expected to formalise in September, following Australia’s pledge and similar commitments from Britain, Canada and others ahead of the UN General Assembly.
The move comes as Australia says it will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September. / AP
August 11, 2025

New Zealand is considering recognition of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Monday.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's cabinet would make a formal decision in September and present the government's approach at the UN Leaders' Week, he said.

Several countries including Australia, Britain and Canada have announced in recent weeks that they will recognise a Palestinian state at September's UN General Assembly.

Peters said that while some of New Zealand's close partners had opted to recognise a Palestinian state, New Zealand had an independent foreign policy.

"We intend to weigh up the issue carefully and then act according to New Zealand’s principles, values and national interest," Peters said in a statement.

The government needed to weigh up whether sufficient progress was being made towards the Palestinian territories becoming a viable and legitimate state for New Zealand to grant recognition.

“New Zealand has been clear for some time that our recognition of a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if," Peters added.

The announcement comes as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

"Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own," he told reporters, adding that is the only way for peace to be “permanent”.

"There is a moment of opportunity here, and Australia will work with the international community to seize it," he told reporters.

Several countries, including France, Britain and Canada, have announced plans to recognise statehood for Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

SOURCE:Reuters
