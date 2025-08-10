The number of deaths from the mosquito-borne dengue disease in Bangladesh this year rose to 101, with three new fatalities in the past hours, according to the health office.

The Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday that two people died of dengue in the capital, Dhaka’s South City Corporation, and one in the southeastern Chittagong Division.

Of total deaths, 45 fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation. And, 11 in Dhaka North City Corporation, with 17 in the Chittagong division.

Meanwhile, as many as 448 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 24,183 this year.

However, 22,708 patients were released from the hospital. Of the total cases, 39.3 percent are female, the health services said.