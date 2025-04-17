BIZTECH
2 min read
Stargate explores UK as next destination for $500 billion AI expansion project
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategy to boost the UK's AI capabilities has caught the attention of the US-based Stargate project.
Stargate explores UK as next destination for $500 billion AI expansion project
OpenAI and SoftBank are considering international expansion for Stargate. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

Stargate, the $500 billion US data-centre project funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle, is weighing a future investment in the UK as it explores overseas locations to build out AI infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to take a pro-innovation approach to regulation, make public data available to researchers and create zones for data centres as he strives to make the UK an artificial intelligence "superpower".

These efforts to boost data centres' access to electricity have attracted the project's interest along with Germany and France, which have also emerged as attractive candidates, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

TRT Global - OpenAI said to be working on X-like social media platform

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately asking outsiders for feedback about the project, the Verge reports.

🔗

Expanding across Europe

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in February signalled a willingness to bring a Stargate-like AI programme to Europe, saying his company would "love" to do a Stargate Europe.

OpenAI has expanded to the European continent in recent years, announcing offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Munich.

US President Donald Trump unveiled the Stargate project in January as a private sector investment aimed at funding infrastructure for artificial intelligence, aiming to outpace rival nations in the business.

Investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence sector has surged significantly in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of chatbots and the emergence of sophisticated AI agents.

TRT Global - Can China’s low-cost and open-source DeepSeek democratise the AI scene?

The small Chinese start-up is making waves in the tech world with its cheaper model that challenges the dominance of Silicon Valley giants.

🔗

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us