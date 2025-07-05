CLIMATE
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
With winds spreading the blaze near the border, Turkish aircraft and fire teams join Syrian efforts to contain forest inferno.
Syria's ministry for emergencies and disaster management said teams from Türkiye began helping on Saturday morning / AA
July 5, 2025

Syrian emergency workers were battling forest fires raging in the coastal province of Latakia on Saturday for a third day in tough conditions as neighbouring Türkiye sent assistance.

An AFP correspondent saw strong winds fanning the flames in forest areas and farmland in Qastal Maaf, around a dozen kilometres (eight miles) from the Turkish border, as residents continued to flee with what they could carry.

Some residential areas in the region were evacuated a day earlier.

Syria's ministry for emergencies and disaster management said teams from Türkiye began helping on Saturday morning "as part of regional coordination to face the fires", with the assistance including two aircraft and eight fire trucks.

The AFP correspondent saw helicopters bearing the Turkish flag flying over Qastal Maaf assisting firefighters on the ground.

Syria's civil defence said a volunteer firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and a service vehicle caught fire.

‘Very difficult conditions’

More than 60 Syrian civil defence and other teams were fighting fires across several areas of Latakia province, the ministry said.

It cited "very difficult conditions, with the explosion of war remnants and mines", strong winds and high temperatures, adding that mountainous terrain was hampering efforts to reach some blazes.

With man-made climate crisis increasing the likelihood and intensity of droughts and wildfires worldwide, Syria has also been battered by heatwaves, low rainfall and major forest fires.

In June, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation told AFP that Syria had "not seen such bad climate conditions in 60 years".

