Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he agreed with US counterpart Donald Trump to work to strengthen Ukraine's air defences, as concerns mounted in Kiev over continued US military aid deliveries.

"We spoke about opportunities in air defence and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies," Zelenskyy said on social media after speaking on the phone with Trump.

Axios, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official and a source with knowledge of the call, reported that Trump told Zelenskyy he wanted to help his country with air defence after escalating attacks from Russia.

The call lasted around 40 minutes, the sources said.

Trump told Zelenskyy that he would check what US weapons due to be sent to Ukraine, if any, had been put on hold, one source said, according to Axios.

Zelenskyy said he had a “very important and fruitful” phone call with Trump, congratulating him on the US Independence Day while discussing battlefield developments, air defence and joint military production.

“We – in Ukraine – are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and independence,” Zelenskyy said on X. “We support all efforts to stop the killings and restore just, lasting and dignified peace. A noble agreement for peace is needed.”

Ready for joint arms projects

The two leaders discussed in particular the recent Russian air strikes and frontline developments.

“President Trump is very well informed, and I thank him for his attention to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy said their call also covered joint production and defence industry cooperation, particularly of drones and related technologies.

“We are ready for direct projects with the United States,” he said, calling these “critically important” for security.

They also touched on mutual procurement, investment and the broader diplomatic situation with US and international partners.

The call came a day after Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he voiced disappointment over the lack of progress on ending the war.