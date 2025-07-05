WORLD
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
About a year and a half has passed since Moscow accused Kiev of downing a plane carrying Ukrainian POWs. Russia has now named Ukrainian commander Mykolai Dziaman as responsible, according to its Investigative Committee.
A freed Ukrainian prisoner of war (POWs) stands near relatives of other prisoners who are still in captivity. / Reuters
July 5, 2025

Russia’s Investigative Committee on July 5 formally accused Ukrainian commander Mykolai Dziaman of ordering the downing of a military transport plane in January 2024, which killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In a statement, the committee said its investigation concluded that Dziaman, commander of Ukraine’s 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, was personally responsible for the January 24 downing of an Il-76 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border.

He has been charged in absentia with terrorism and placed on an international wanted list.

According to the committee, the aircraft was shot down using a surface-to-air missile launched from a US-made Patriot air defence system, which Moscow alleges is part of the 138th Brigade’s arsenal.

The committee added that further investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify other alleged “accomplices”, including “senior military officials” within Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials.

‘Legitimate military target’

The Russian Air Force Il-76 military transport plane was downed in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three guards, Russian authorities said.

Moscow initially blamed Kiev for the incident, saying the prisoners were en route for a scheduled exchange.

While Ukraine’s military did not claim responsibility, it described the aircraft as a “legitimate military target,” alleging it was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles intended for use against Kharkiv.

The Il-76 is designed to carry up to 225 troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons, according to Russia’s military export agency.

