ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Putin backs Iran’s civilian nuclear programme, rejects weaponisation
Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any evidence of Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions while backing its right to peaceful nuclear energy.
Putin backs Iran’s civilian nuclear programme, rejects weaponisation
Putin says Iranian fatwa banning nuclear weapons is a critical element. / Reuters
June 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s opposition to the spread of weapons of mass destruction, including any potential acquisition by Iran.

Putin told Sky News Arabia in an interview published on Saturday that Russia supports Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, emphasising that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no evidence suggesting Tehran seeks to build nuclear weapons.

“The fatwa in Iran banning nuclear weapons is of great importance,” he added, underscoring the religious ruling as a key element in Iran’s stance.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's interception rate of Iranian missiles 'decreasing' as Tehran sustains retaliation

Civilian nuclear programme

Putin also stated that Russia is prepared to assist Iran in the development of its civilian nuclear programme.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran unleashes fury at IAEA chief, calling him 'partner' in Israel's 'war of aggression'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us