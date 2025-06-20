The hostilities began in the early hours of Friday, June 13, when Israel launched a surprise wave of air strikes on Iran.

The Israeli military later confirmed it had initiated “Operation Rising Lion,” an aerial assault against what it described as Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure.

The campaign targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and military sites across at least 16 provinces in Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Bushehr.

High-profile casualties in Iran

Since the start of the strikes, at least 639 Iranians have been killed and 1,329 wounded, according to Iranian authorities.

Among those confirmed dead are Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; and prominent nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi.

Iranian state media reported that six additional scientists were killed in an overnight strike.

Despite Israeli claims of hitting key nuclear infrastructure, the Arak facility, which was inactive at the time, sustained only minor damage, according to local media reports.

Iran strikes back

Iran responded swiftly. Early Thursday morning, Iranian forces launched retaliatory missiles at multiple Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Bat Yam. Iranian media reported that the Nevatim Air Base in the Negev Desert—a critical Israeli military installation—was among the main targets.

A major hospital in southern Israel sustained extensive damage during the attack, though no deaths were reported. Israel’s Health Minister condemned the strike, calling it a breach of international norms and “a red line”.

Statements from leaders

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed US calls for surrender, labelling Trump’s threats “absurd” and warning that any military move would bring “irreparable damage” to the US.

His remarks were shared in a tightly controlled, pre-recorded video message, likely released for security reasons.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said he would decide on a potential American strike within two weeks, giving diplomacy a final chance.

“We know where Ayatollah is hiding,” Trump said in a sharp warning, though he added that Washington had “no interest in killing him yet”.

White House officials emphasised that any deal with Iran must include a ban on uranium enrichment.

Impact in Israel

Israel has reported 24 deaths from Iranian strikes, though media coverage has been limited due to military censorship.

Infrastructure damage has been confirmed in several cities, and the strikes have targeted key military and intelligence sites, including what some are calling “Israel’s Pentagon”.

Diplomatic moves

As tensions escalated, diplomatic efforts continued. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet with representatives from three European countries in Geneva on Friday, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA.

The meeting was reportedly requested by European leaders seeking to de-escalate the crisis.