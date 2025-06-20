ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Geneva talks to launch critical two-week diplomatic push on Israel-Iran tensions
Friday's meeting to bring together Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi with counterparts from the UK, Germany, France and EU.
Geneva talks to launch critical two-week diplomatic push on Israel-Iran tensions
Israel Iran Mideast Wars / AP
10 hours ago

A high-stakes diplomatic push to defuse tensions between Israel and Iran will begin Friday with a major international meeting in Geneva, as world powers scramble to prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting is expected to launch a two-week window for securing a peaceful resolution to the escalating standoff.

Senior diplomats from the United Kingdom, France and Germany will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme and explore possible off-ramps to confrontation. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is also expected to attend.

The Geneva meeting comes amid growing concern that the region is on the brink of open conflict. Officials say the talks aim to build diplomatic momentum ahead of next week’s NATO leaders’ summit in The Hague, where broader Middle East security discussions are on the agenda.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy voiced urgency in a post on X: “The situation in the Middle East remains perilous. We are determined that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon." Lammy said he "discussed how a deal could avoid a deepening conflict" in the White House with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.”

Lammy added that on Friday he "will be heading to Geneva to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister alongside my French, German and EU counterparts. Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one.”

The NATO summit, scheduled for June 24–25 in The Hague, is expected to draw key figures including US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other alliance leaders.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Why is there a scare around Israel hitting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Missile defense costs Israel roughly $285 million per day
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
EU says it has received ‘great support’ from Türkiye to evacuate citizens out of Tehran
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us