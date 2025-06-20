A UN report has revealed that violence against children in conflict surged to “unprecedented levels” in 2024, with 41,370 grave violations recorded — the highest figures since monitoring began nearly three decades ago.

The number of child victims subjected to multiple violations also increased to 22,495.

The new figure surpasses that of 2023 — another record year that marked a 21 percent increase from the year before.



Topping the list of places suffering the grimmest rankings were the Palestinian territories — Gaza, occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank — where Israeli forces were responsible for the vast majority of violations.



Violations include killing, maiming, recruiting and abducting, sexual violence, attacking schools and hospitals, and denying access to humanitarian aid