Initiatives for Syria show rise of Turkish diplomacy, says head of Organisation of Turkic States
‘This is just an example of how Turkish diplomacy is growing year by year,’ says Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
April 11, 2025

The head of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has said various initiatives and activities toward Syria demonstrate the rise of Turkish diplomacy.

“This is just an example of how Turkish diplomacy is growing year by year. Turkish diplomacy, through this kind of dialogue and others, bilaterally and multilaterally, has given many achievements, including not only regionally but also globally,” Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2025 .

Omuraliev noted it is especially visible in conflict zones across the world. “If you look at the current situation in Syria and other neighboring countries, including in Russia-Ukraine and others, many initiatives and activities are showing how Turkish diplomacy is really developing,” he said.

Noting a special panel session was hosted last year at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Omuraliev said the forum is important for developing the organisation's Vision 2040 and foreign relations.

‘We are a unique organisation’

Stating that the OTS is a project-driven organisation, Omuraliev said it is “actively operating in more than 35 areas, starting from foreign policy, economic, trade, tourism, energy, youth, sports, space and others” which makes it “project-oriented” and unique.

"We are a unique organisation, based on our history and tradition, culture and language, and if necessary, religion. You cannot find another organisation that is really based on what I have said," he added.​​​​​​​

Originally founded as the "Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries" (Turkic Council), the organisation's foundations were laid by the Nakhchivan Agreement signed on October 3, 2009, by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

The aim of the OTS is to integrate the Turkic world through shared historical and cultural values and cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, politics, education, culture, defence, security, transportation, customs, tourism, and sports.

