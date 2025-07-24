WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
A 70 year-old woman was then released, but her indictment is expected on July 24.
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Asena Bosnak Topchi / TRT World
July 24, 2025

Israeli authorities arrested an elderly woman accused of plotting to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a bomb, police confirmed on July 23.

She was released under conditions barring her from approaching government buildings, but her indictment is expected on July 24.

Here are a few things to know:

  • 70-yo Israeli woman arrested over allegedly bomb plot targeting Netanyahu

  • Detained by Shin Bet two weeks ago, later released with a ban on approaching the PM or government sites

  • Indictment for conspiracy and attempted terror act expected Thursday

  • An alleged Iranian plot to pay an Israeli businessman to assassinate top leaders, incl. PM, was reportedly foiled in 2024


Explore
Europeans and Iran meet in Istanbul to revive stalled nuke talks
One civilian killed in Cambodia as fresh border clashes with Thailand erupt
Death toll of journalists in Gaza soars to 232 as Israeli onslaught on media rages unchecked
ICC sentences Central African Republic rebel leaders for crimes against humanity
Macron's pledge to recognise Palestinian state sparks global praise and Israeli outrage
Syria-Israel talks in Paris led to dialogue and de-escalation —US
France to recognise State of Palestine at UN in September, says Macron
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Did Israel and the US just let Gaza truce talks fizzle?
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71
Wrongfully jailed for 19 years, Muslim man in India demands apology
We will wipe out Palestinians in Gaza, make it completely Jewish: Israeli minister
Attacked by dogs, forcibly fed alcohol: Gaza detainees suffer horrific torture in Israeli prisons
Trump’s war machine
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us