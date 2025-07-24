Israeli authorities arrested an elderly woman accused of plotting to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a bomb, police confirmed on July 23.

She was released under conditions barring her from approaching government buildings, but her indictment is expected on July 24.

Here are a few things to know:

70-yo Israeli woman arrested over allegedly bomb plot targeting Netanyahu

Detained by Shin Bet two weeks ago, later released with a ban on approaching the PM or government sites

Indictment for conspiracy and attempted terror act expected Thursday

An alleged Iranian plot to pay an Israeli businessman to assassinate top leaders, incl. PM, was reportedly foiled in 2024



